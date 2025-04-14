Left Menu

Greece Secures Defense with French Anti-Ship Missile Deal

Greece has entered into a strategic agreement with France to purchase anti-ship missiles. The pact was officiated by Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias and his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu, who is currently visiting Athens. This move is poised to bolster Greece's defense capabilities.

Updated: 14-04-2025 13:52 IST
Greece Secures Defense with French Anti-Ship Missile Deal
ATHENS, April 14 - In a significant advancement in defense collaboration, Greece has formalized a pact to acquire anti-ship missiles from France. This agreement marks a pivotal moment in the defense strategies of both nations.

The accord, signed by Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias and France's Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu, underscores the strengthening ties between the two countries. Lecornu's visit to Athens was instrumental in cementing this defense partnership.

The acquisition is aimed at enhancing Greece's naval defense infrastructure amidst rising regional tensions, demonstrating a clear commitment to fortified maritime security.

