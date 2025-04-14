Greece Secures Defense with French Anti-Ship Missile Deal

ATHENS, April 14 - In a significant advancement in defense collaboration, Greece has formalized a pact to acquire anti-ship missiles from France. This agreement marks a pivotal moment in the defense strategies of both nations.

The accord, signed by Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias and France's Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu, underscores the strengthening ties between the two countries. Lecornu's visit to Athens was instrumental in cementing this defense partnership.

The acquisition is aimed at enhancing Greece's naval defense infrastructure amidst rising regional tensions, demonstrating a clear commitment to fortified maritime security.

(With inputs from agencies.)