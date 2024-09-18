Left Menu

Spike in Swine Flu and Other Viral Infections Overwhelms Delhi-NCR Hospitals

Delhi-NCR hospitals report a surge in swine flu, cholera, dengue, and viral infections. Medical experts stress the importance of early diagnosis and timely testing, especially for high-risk patients, to prevent complications. The rise in infections has been attributed to current weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi-NCR hospitals are currently grappling with a surge in swine flu cases, along with rising cholera, dengue, and other viral infections, according to Dr. S. Chatterjee, Senior Consultant at Apollo Hospital.

"There is a spectrum of infections occurring at this time, making timely diagnosis crucial," said Chatterjee. He emphasized that early reporting can prevent complications. The hospital is actively testing for swine flu and COVID-19 in patients showing respiratory symptoms.

Dr. Sameer Bhati, Public Health Analyst, emphasized the importance of timely testing for mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya, which typically see a spike in September. Bhati noted that advancements allow single tests to detect multiple viral infections, stressing the importance for high-risk individuals to get tested without delay.

