Left Menu

Indian Navy's MQ-9B Predator Drone Carries Out Controlled Ditching Due to Technical Failure

An MQ-9B Predator drone, leased by the Indian Navy, experienced a technical failure during a routine mission. The drone executed a controlled ditching off Chennai. A detailed report has been sought from the American vendor General Atomics, which operates the drones under a lease agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:21 IST
Indian Navy's MQ-9B Predator Drone Carries Out Controlled Ditching Due to Technical Failure
MQ-9B Predator drone (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy reported that a MQ-9B Predator High Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft (HALE RPA) encountered a technical failure on Wednesday, resulting in the aircraft being navigated to a safe area and executing a controlled ditching at sea off Chennai.

Operating from INS Rajali, Arakonnam, near Chennai, the drone encountered the issue around 1400 hrs during a routine surveillance mission. The Ministry of Defence disclosed, "The failure could not be reset in flight."

The Indian Navy has requested a detailed report from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), General Atomics, which operates the drones under a lease agreement. The Navy clarified that payments are made only for services provided, with flight operations handled by the vendor's pilots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024