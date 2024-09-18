Indian Navy's MQ-9B Predator Drone Carries Out Controlled Ditching Due to Technical Failure
An MQ-9B Predator drone, leased by the Indian Navy, experienced a technical failure during a routine mission. The drone executed a controlled ditching off Chennai. A detailed report has been sought from the American vendor General Atomics, which operates the drones under a lease agreement.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Navy reported that a MQ-9B Predator High Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft (HALE RPA) encountered a technical failure on Wednesday, resulting in the aircraft being navigated to a safe area and executing a controlled ditching at sea off Chennai.
Operating from INS Rajali, Arakonnam, near Chennai, the drone encountered the issue around 1400 hrs during a routine surveillance mission. The Ministry of Defence disclosed, "The failure could not be reset in flight."
The Indian Navy has requested a detailed report from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), General Atomics, which operates the drones under a lease agreement. The Navy clarified that payments are made only for services provided, with flight operations handled by the vendor's pilots.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Defender Laldinliana Renthlei Returns to Chennaiyin FC Ahead of ISL Season
Seven Tamil Nadu Fishermen Released from Sri Lanka Arrive in Chennai
Historic Passing Out Parade at Chennai OTA Commissions New Army Officers
DMK Responds to Controversial 'Spiritual Awakening' Classes in Chennai School
Scintillating Multi-Activity Display Takes Center Stage at OTA Chennai