Indian Navy's MQ-9B Predator Drone Carries Out Controlled Ditching Due to Technical Failure

The Indian Navy reported that a MQ-9B Predator High Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft (HALE RPA) encountered a technical failure on Wednesday, resulting in the aircraft being navigated to a safe area and executing a controlled ditching at sea off Chennai.

Operating from INS Rajali, Arakonnam, near Chennai, the drone encountered the issue around 1400 hrs during a routine surveillance mission. The Ministry of Defence disclosed, "The failure could not be reset in flight."

The Indian Navy has requested a detailed report from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), General Atomics, which operates the drones under a lease agreement. The Navy clarified that payments are made only for services provided, with flight operations handled by the vendor's pilots.

(With inputs from agencies.)