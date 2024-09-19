Left Menu

Rescue Operation Initiated for Toddler Trapped in Rajasthan Borewell

A two-year-old girl fell into an open borewell in Bandikui, Rajasthan. District administration and rescue teams are on-site, ensuring her safety. Efforts include supplying oxygen and planning to send down food. The medical condition of the child remains stable. Operations continue for a swift rescue.

Rescue Operation Initiated for Toddler Trapped in Rajasthan Borewell
Rescue operation underway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A two-year-old girl fell into an open borewell while playing in the Bandikui area of Rajasthan's Dausa on Wednesday, prompting immediate action from the district administration. Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police Ranjita Sharma, officials from the Water Supply Department, and local administrative officers rushed to the spot as rescue efforts commenced.

Dausa SP Ranjit Sharma confirmed that experienced teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are leading the rescue operations. 'We are exerting every effort to expedite the process, as the child has already been inside for over 5 hours. We've deployed SDRF and NDRF teams who specialize in such rescues,' Sharma said. 'We are utilizing cameras to monitor the child's movements and condition. Multiple methods are being employed to ensure her safe extraction.'

Collector Devendra Kumar emphasized the urgency of the mission, noting that the medical team has arrived to provide the child with oxygen. 'The SDRF and NDRF teams are present and continuing their rescue operation. We are also trying to send food down for the child,' Kumar said. ASP Dausa, Lokesh Sonawal, mentioned that the girl is trapped at a depth of 35 feet in the borewell. Oxygen has been supplied, and her condition remains stable as efforts persist.

