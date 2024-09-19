Mufassil Mayhem: Houses Torched Amidst Land Dispute in Bihar

In a shocking incident, 20-25 houses were set ablaze by unidentified miscreants in the Mufassil Police Station area in Krishnanagar, Bihar's Nawada district. Sunil Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sadar Nawada, indicated that a land dispute appears to be the primary cause of the violence. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

A detailed investigation is underway, and several individuals have been detained in connection with the incident, according to Kumar. He assured that those responsible would face severe consequences. Speaking on the matter, Kumar said, "On September 18, 2024, we received information that several houses had been burned in Krishnanagar. Upon arrival, it was observed that approximately 20-25 homes had been set ablaze. Initial findings suggest that property disputes may be the underlying cause."

Political leaders have expressed their shock and demanded immediate action. Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati urged the government to provide aid to the victims, condemning the act as extremely sad and serious. Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the NDA government for what he described as 'JungleRaj' conditions and called for no tolerance towards atrocities against Dalits. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also condemned the incident, calling it evidence of the NDA's negligence towards Dalits and the poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)