Affordable Essentials: CRPF Launches KPKB Outlets in Manipur

The Central Reserve Police Force has opened 37 Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars in Manipur to provide essential goods at reduced prices. This initiative aims to support local citizens with affordable prices amidst challenging times. Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the program, receiving positive responses from the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:03 IST
Visual from the CRPF Group Centre Canteen in Langjing. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has launched 37 Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars (KPKBs) in Manipur, aiming to provide essential commodities at affordable prices. This initiative, spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah, was warmly received by the local community, eager for relief in these challenging times.

Under the scheme, 21 existing outlets were joined by 16 new ones, offering a wide range of products at significantly lowered rates. One enthusiastic shopper remarked, "There are lots of products available at very low prices. This is excellent. It's difficult to buy goods here because the roads are blocked, and prices have increased." Another customer praised KPKB as "a wonderful facility providing products at one-third of the regular price."

Speaking to ANI, CRPF Group Centre IGP Vipul Kumar emphasized the dedication of CRPF personnel in ensuring the availability of commodities. "Under the guidance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, this initiative has been launched with a very positive response. All our officers have been diligent in their roles to ensure all commodities are available in stores," Kumar said. The stores are open to the public from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM, four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

