BJP Backs 'One Nation, One Election' for Enhanced Governance

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Thursday strongly endorsed the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, arguing that ongoing elections impede government operations and hinder national development. He emphasized that numerous elections disrupt governmental functions and delay essential national progress.

"I want to congratulate the Prime Minister and the entire cabinet for making a significant decision. The country faces constant anxiety due to elections happening year-round. With multiple elections taking place, government functions are often stalled, hindering national development. The concept of 'One Nation, One Election' aims to complete all elections within a six-month period," Jaiswal stated while speaking to ANI.

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan also praised the initiative, claiming it will bring political stability. He highlighted that from 1952 to 1967, India held simultaneous elections, but this practice was disrupted by the Congress party under Indira Gandhi. Kesavan said the move is progressive and has garnered support from over 32 opposition parties. The cabinet has approved the proposal for simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, with urban body and panchayat polls to be held within 100 days. This decision follows a comprehensive report by a high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

