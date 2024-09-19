Left Menu

BJP Backs 'One Nation, One Election' for Enhanced Governance

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal supports 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, stating multiple elections disrupt governmental functions and national progress. The proposal aims for all elections to occur within a six-month period, promising political stability and increased voter turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:20 IST
BJP Backs 'One Nation, One Election' for Enhanced Governance
BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Thursday strongly endorsed the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, arguing that ongoing elections impede government operations and hinder national development. He emphasized that numerous elections disrupt governmental functions and delay essential national progress.

"I want to congratulate the Prime Minister and the entire cabinet for making a significant decision. The country faces constant anxiety due to elections happening year-round. With multiple elections taking place, government functions are often stalled, hindering national development. The concept of 'One Nation, One Election' aims to complete all elections within a six-month period," Jaiswal stated while speaking to ANI.

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan also praised the initiative, claiming it will bring political stability. He highlighted that from 1952 to 1967, India held simultaneous elections, but this practice was disrupted by the Congress party under Indira Gandhi. Kesavan said the move is progressive and has garnered support from over 32 opposition parties. The cabinet has approved the proposal for simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, with urban body and panchayat polls to be held within 100 days. This decision follows a comprehensive report by a high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024