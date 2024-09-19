Indian Refiners Opt for Russian Insurance Amid Price Cap

Indian refiners are turning to Russian insurance for oil cargoes priced above $60 per barrel, according to a government source cited by Reuters on Thursday.

This move comes amid a price cap set by the Group of Seven (G7), European Union, and Australia. The $60 per barrel cap on Russian sea-borne crude exports is intended to curtail Russia's oil revenue following its invasion of Ukraine.

Despite these international measures, Indian refiners continue to source and insure their Russian oil supplies, navigating the complex political and economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)