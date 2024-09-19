Left Menu

Record Rice Production in India Amid Challenges

India's rice production is set to surpass last year's levels despite facing flooding challenges in some states. Agricultural Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan indicated that the government may ease curbs on non-basmati rice exports as inventories grow ahead of the new crop harvest season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:19 IST
Record Rice Production in India Amid Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's rice production this year is projected to surpass last year's output, despite facing challenges such as heavy rains and flooding in certain states, Agricultural Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday. He also hinted at the possibility of easing restrictions on non-basmati rice exports as inventories swell with the upcoming harvest.

In 2023, India implemented a series of export restrictions on various grades of rice to ensure adequate domestic supply for its 1.4 billion citizens and control local prices. The previous year's El Nino effect had reduced rainfall, impacting a country that heavily relies on the June-to-September monsoon to irrigate nearly half of its farmlands.

Despite a weak start to the monsoon season in June, rains improved and are currently 7.6% above average, although some areas experienced flooding, leading to concerns about yield loss. However, Minister Chouhan stressed that overall rice production remains robust due to increased planting.

"Our overall rice production will surpass last year's levels despite flooding," he said, adding that the issue is localized to a few states. Higher output could permit India to resume non-basmati white rice exports.

Before the 2023 export restrictions, India contributed over 40% of global rice exports. Rice is a staple for over 3 billion people, with nearly 90% of this water-intensive crop grown in Asia.

In a recent move, India removed the floor price for basmati rice exports ahead of the new season's crop arrival on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024