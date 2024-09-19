Left Menu

IDFC FIRST Bank Unveils Mayura Credit Card Embracing India's Cultural Heritage

IDFC FIRST Bank introduces the Mayura Credit Card, blending Indian cultural heritage with modern lifestyle benefits. Featuring zero forex mark-up, high rewards, lounge access, trip cancellation cover, and movie perks, this metal card is ideal for travel enthusiasts. Available to eligible customers, the card reinforces ethical and digital banking principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IDFC FIRST Bank has announced the launch of its latest offering, the Mayura Credit Card, designed to celebrate India's rich cultural heritage while providing modern lifestyle benefits.

The card offers zero forex mark-up on foreign transactions, high reward points on significant spends, complimentary airport lounge access, and trip cancellation cover.

Available to all eligible customers, the Mayura Credit Card epitomizes ethical and digital banking principles, aligning with the bank's mission to provide transparent, customer-friendly financial solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

