IDFC FIRST Bank Unveils Mayura Credit Card Embracing India's Cultural Heritage

IDFC FIRST Bank has announced the launch of its latest offering, the Mayura Credit Card, designed to celebrate India's rich cultural heritage while providing modern lifestyle benefits.

The card offers zero forex mark-up on foreign transactions, high reward points on significant spends, complimentary airport lounge access, and trip cancellation cover.

Available to all eligible customers, the Mayura Credit Card epitomizes ethical and digital banking principles, aligning with the bank's mission to provide transparent, customer-friendly financial solutions.

