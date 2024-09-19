Union Minister Faces FIR Over Controversial Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

An FIR has been filed against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu following his controversial statements about Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the US concerning Sikh rights, according to police reports on Thursday. Bittu, who serves as the Minister of State for Railways, had provocatively stated that Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian and even suggested he should be named the number one terrorist for his alleged anti-national comments.

The complaint against Bittu was lodged at the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru by a member of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. The BJP leader strongly criticized Rahul Gandhi for his statements during his US visit, alleging that the Congress leader harbors no love for his country.

"Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian. He spends most of his time abroad and speaks negatively about India. He is praised by separatists and terrorists who are enemies of the country. Rahul Gandhi should be considered India's number one terrorist, who should be apprehended by our agencies," Bittu said. Responding from Virginia, US, Rahul Gandhi mentioned that the core issue is about religious freedoms for Sikhs in India, not politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)