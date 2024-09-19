Left Menu

Union Minister Faces FIR Over Controversial Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu faces an FIR for his comments against Rahul Gandhi concerning the latter's remarks on Sikhs in the US. The complaint was filed by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee at the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:04 IST
Union Minister Faces FIR Over Controversial Remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been filed against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu following his controversial statements about Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the US concerning Sikh rights, according to police reports on Thursday. Bittu, who serves as the Minister of State for Railways, had provocatively stated that Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian and even suggested he should be named the number one terrorist for his alleged anti-national comments.

The complaint against Bittu was lodged at the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru by a member of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. The BJP leader strongly criticized Rahul Gandhi for his statements during his US visit, alleging that the Congress leader harbors no love for his country.

"Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian. He spends most of his time abroad and speaks negatively about India. He is praised by separatists and terrorists who are enemies of the country. Rahul Gandhi should be considered India's number one terrorist, who should be apprehended by our agencies," Bittu said. Responding from Virginia, US, Rahul Gandhi mentioned that the core issue is about religious freedoms for Sikhs in India, not politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024