Sensex, Nifty Hit Record Highs Following US Fed Rate Cut

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty soared to fresh record highs on Thursday, spurred by strong global trends after the US Federal Reserve announced its first policy rate cut in over four years.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 236.57 points or 0.29 per cent to close at an all-time high of 83,184.80. The Sensex had surged 825.38 points or 0.99 per cent during the day to reach a new intra-day high of 83,773.61, though it pared some gains by the end.

The NSE Nifty gained 38.25 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 25,415.80, having reached an intra-day record peak of 25,611.95.

(With inputs from agencies.)