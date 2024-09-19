Left Menu

India's Next Big Push in Oil and Gas Exploration

India is gearing up to offer previously classified 'no-go' zones for oil and gas exploration in its tenth bidding round in early 2025. Amendments to the Oilfields Act are expected to boost confidence among potential bidders. Currently, India imports over 85% of its crude oil needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is making significant strides in its oil and gas sector with plans to offer previously restricted 'no-go' areas for exploration in its tenth round of bidding, set for early 2025, an official from the oil ministry revealed on Thursday.

The ninth round of the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) is currently underway, with bids closing on September 21. The upcoming OALP-X will proceed after legislative amendments to the Oilfields Act are approved in the winter session of Parliament. These changes aim to expand the definition of mineral oils and decriminalize specific offences, thereby encouraging potential bidders.

This strategic move is a part of India's ongoing efforts to boost domestic crude oil and natural gas production, reducing its heavy dependency on imports. The forthcoming OALP round is set to unlock significant new acreage, previously off-limits due to strategic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

