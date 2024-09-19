US Firm to Replace Crashed MQ-9B Drone for Indian Navy Surveillance Missions

General Atomics, a US-based firm, is set to replace the MQ-9B Predator drone to continue fulfilling surveillance missions for the Indian Navy, as stipulated in their contract. Due to the lease agreement, the firm is obligated to log a specified number of flight hours each month, necessitating a replacement for the crashed drone, defense officials told ANI.

The Indian Navy briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the incident that occurred off Chennai on Wednesday. The contract, signed after the 2020 Galwan clash, operates under the Contractor Owned Contractor Operated (COCO) model, with American pilots flying the drones from an Indian Navy base near Chennai.

These drones play a crucial role in monitoring the Indian Ocean Region, tracking Chinese military ships, and conducting anti-piracy operations. The Navy reported that the MQ-9B encountered a technical failure and was safely ditched at sea. A detailed report has been requested from the Original Equipment Manufacturer to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)