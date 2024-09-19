Left Menu

US Firm to Replace Crashed MQ-9B Drone for Indian Navy Surveillance Missions

General Atomics will replace the MQ-9B Predator drone to meet the Indian Navy's surveillance requirements following a crash near Chennai. The Navy, under a lease agreement, uses these drones for monitoring the Indian Ocean and ensuring regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:24 IST
US Firm to Replace Crashed MQ-9B Drone for Indian Navy Surveillance Missions
MQ-9B Predator drone (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

General Atomics, a US-based firm, is set to replace the MQ-9B Predator drone to continue fulfilling surveillance missions for the Indian Navy, as stipulated in their contract. Due to the lease agreement, the firm is obligated to log a specified number of flight hours each month, necessitating a replacement for the crashed drone, defense officials told ANI.

The Indian Navy briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the incident that occurred off Chennai on Wednesday. The contract, signed after the 2020 Galwan clash, operates under the Contractor Owned Contractor Operated (COCO) model, with American pilots flying the drones from an Indian Navy base near Chennai.

These drones play a crucial role in monitoring the Indian Ocean Region, tracking Chinese military ships, and conducting anti-piracy operations. The Navy reported that the MQ-9B encountered a technical failure and was safely ditched at sea. A detailed report has been requested from the Original Equipment Manufacturer to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024