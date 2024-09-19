Left Menu

Indian Artillery Shells Find Unintended Route to Ukraine Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Indian artillery shells sold to European customers have been diverted to Ukraine, despite India's arms export regulations. The Kremlin has protested, but India has not intervened. Delhi maintains its exports abide by international laws. Indian officials suggest the amount supplied to Ukraine is minimal.

19-09-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Artillery shells manufactured by Indian arms makers have ended up in Ukraine via European customers, despite regulations limiting their use to the declared purchaser. Sources reveal that the transfers have taken place for over a year, despite protests from Moscow.

The Kremlin raised the issue twice, including during a July meeting between Russian and Indian foreign ministers. India's foreign ministry has described these reports as speculative and misleading, denying any violations of regulations.

Data show that India's arms exports have soared recently, with officials stating that most of the munitions used by Ukraine come from other sources. Despite the sensitive nature of the topic, Indian officials indicate that no action to halt these transfers has been taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

