Artillery shells manufactured by Indian arms makers have ended up in Ukraine via European customers, despite regulations limiting their use to the declared purchaser. Sources reveal that the transfers have taken place for over a year, despite protests from Moscow.

The Kremlin raised the issue twice, including during a July meeting between Russian and Indian foreign ministers. India's foreign ministry has described these reports as speculative and misleading, denying any violations of regulations.

Data show that India's arms exports have soared recently, with officials stating that most of the munitions used by Ukraine come from other sources. Despite the sensitive nature of the topic, Indian officials indicate that no action to halt these transfers has been taken.

