Left Menu

Volkswagen's Controversial Xinjiang Audit Sparks Investor Concerns

An audit of Volkswagen's site in Xinjiang, China, failed to meet international standards according to an FT report. Confidential worker interviews were live-streamed, and only managers were questioned. Despite finding no forced labor, the auditors were not accredited, prompting investors to demand further checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:02 IST
Volkswagen's Controversial Xinjiang Audit Sparks Investor Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An audit commissioned by Volkswagen into its jointly owned site in Xinjiang, China, failed to meet key aspects of the international standard the German carmaker's auditor said it had set for the process, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Confidential interviews with workers were reportedly live-streamed to a law firm's headquarters in Shenzhen, southern China. Furthermore, only managers were asked questions related to forced labor.

Investors demanded last year that the carmaker conduct an independent audit of labor conditions at the site in the Xinjiang region, where rights groups have documented abuses, including mass forced labor in detention camps. Beijing denies such allegations. Volkswagen did not immediately respond to Reuters for comment but told the FT that the SA8000 standard was used as a "basis" rather than a full guideline.

The audit report, a summary of which was released late last year, found no signs of forced labor. However, the auditors acknowledged the challenges of data collection in China. Volkswagen announced that the auditing company, Loening Human Rights & Responsible Business GmbH, applied the SA8000 standard, assessing eight key areas including child labor, forced labor, health, and safety.

Nevertheless, the FT reported that neither Loening nor the Chinese law firm Liangma were accredited to carry out SA8000 audits, according to a list by Social Accountability International. Loening and the lawyers involved declined to comment. The carmaker clarified in December that no official SA8000 certification was received, though alternative ethical guidelines were followed. The lack of accreditation has caused some VW investors to demand further checks.

The audit report has also been obtained by Germany's Der Spiegel and ZDF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024