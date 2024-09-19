U.S. Stock Indexes Surge Amid Federal Reserve's Half-Point Rate Cut

U.S. stock indexes surged on Thursday, following in the footsteps of global markets, as the Federal Reserve initiated an eagerly awaited interest rate cut, slashing rates by a substantial half-point. This strategic move boosted risk assets and assuaged fears of an economic slowdown in the world's largest economy.

Mega-cap tech stocks such as Microsoft and Apple spearheaded the rally on Wall Street. Smaller enterprises, which are likely to benefit from reduced operating costs and cheaper debt in a low-rate environment, also saw gains. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.39% to close at 17,994.07, while the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.97% to 41,903.85. The S&P 500 hit a new intraday high, boosting 1.54% to 5,704.89, and the Russell 2000 small-cap index increased by up to 2%.

The optimistic jobless claims report further buoyed market sentiment, with lower-than-expected claims suggesting that the U.S. might navigate inflation cooling without triggering a recession. Investment strategist Ross Mayfield emphasized that the Fed's guidance for more rate cuts through 2025 should encourage growth in rate-sensitive sectors.

Global market sentiment remained positive, with MSCI's 47-country world stocks index climbing 1.45% to 838.30. In Europe, the STOXX 600 index rose over 1%, and sterling strengthened against the dollar. Meanwhile, gold and oil prices increased due to the expectation of stronger demand in a lower-rate environment.

