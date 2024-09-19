Controversy Erupts Over Shifting of Solar Panel Project from Maharashtra to Gujarat
A proposed solar panel project has allegedly shifted from Nagpur, Maharashtra, to Gujarat, sparking political accusations. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar claims the shift is due to political apathy, but State Industries Minister Uday Samant denies this and highlights ongoing investments in Maharashtra by leading renewable energy companies.
A proposed solar panel project slated for Nagpur, Maharashtra, has been relocated to Gujarat, leading to political backlash. Congress Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar announced the move on Thursday, attributing it to political and bureaucratic negligence and alleging it cost Maharashtra an Rs 18,000 crore investment.
State Industries Minister Uday Samant dismissed Wadettiwar's claims, stating that the allegations are baseless and politically motivated. Samant emphasized the state's ongoing industrial development, citing a major renewable energy company's plans to significantly expand its capacity in Maharashtra.
Amid the political drama, the renewable energy company reaffirmed its commitment to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Maharashtra, creating 30,000 jobs and expanding the upstream solar manufacturing chain. The company clarified it won't be initiating similar projects in Gujarat.
