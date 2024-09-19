Karnataka IT Minister Advocates for Bengaluru US Consulate in Talks with US Ambassador

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge met with Eric Garcetti, the United States Ambassador to India, in the national capital on Thursday, advocating for the establishment of a US Consulate in Bengaluru. They examined various topics, underlining Karnataka's status as a premier technology hub in India.

Minister Kharge presented a formal request, including a letter from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, emphasizing the importance of a US Consulate in Bengaluru. He cited the city's thriving business environment and the frequent travel of residents to Chennai and Hyderabad for visa services. A significant number of students and tech professionals from Bengaluru visit the US, and a local consulate would expedite visa processing and substantially benefit the tech community.

The US Ambassador responded positively, indicating that the proposal would be reviewed post-US elections. Minister Kharge assured the Ambassador of robust support for this initiative. He encouraged the formation of sister city partnerships between US cities and those beyond Bengaluru in Karnataka, aiming to boost economic, business, and technological investments. This move seeks to foster cultural exchanges in commerce, health, education, and technology.

Minister Kharge highlighted the shared values that strengthen US-Karnataka relations, setting the stage for accelerated development in the technology sector. He outlined ambitious plans to establish a semiconductor hub, identifying four potential clusters within Karnataka, and noted the successful launch of the Apple assembly line in the state. He expressed a desire to attract more US companies to establish operations in Karnataka, positioning it as India's leading electronics manufacturing hub.

Significantly, Minister Kharge's meeting with Ambassador Garcetti marks an effort to enhance US-Karnataka relations and assert the state as a global leader in technology and manufacturing. Karnataka, with over 570 Global Capability Centers (GCCs), leads the GCC talent market and attracts global companies aiming to enhance digital capabilities, software innovation, and platform engineering.

Karnataka is poised to introduce India's first comprehensive GCC policy, developed with input from industry leaders, academics, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders. This pioneering initiative is designed to maintain the state's leadership in the global GCC ecosystem. The policy aims to create a supportive environment for GCCs and attract investments by leveraging Karnataka's unique ecosystem, with the launch expected soon. (ANI)

