Kerala Sees Drop in Nipah Infections as 37 Test Negative

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:38 IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced on Thursday another negative test result for Nipah infection, bringing the total to 37 individuals who have tested negative so far.

A high-level meeting, led by Minister George, assessed the current situation. The Health Minister's office reported that 268 people are currently on the contact list, including 81 healthcare workers. The primary contact list includes 177 individuals, with 134 categorized as high-risk. Two symptomatic patients were admitted to Manjeri Medical College Hospital today, totaling six patients there, while 21 people are receiving treatment at Perinthalmanna M.E.S. Medical College Hospital.

Those on the contact list are receiving mental health support, with 265 people, including 40 individuals, assisted through a call center today. Preventive measures continue as field surveys in the Mampad, Thiruvali, and Vandoor panchayats have been completed, covering 7,953 households and identifying 175 fever cases.

Last Sunday, Veena George met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda in Delhi to discuss the Nipah outbreak in Malappuram. Previous Nipah Virus Disease outbreaks have affected Kerala, most recently in 2023 in Kozhikode district.

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

