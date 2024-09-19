Kerala Sees Drop in Nipah Infections as 37 Test Negative

Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced on Thursday another negative test result for Nipah infection, bringing the total to 37 individuals who have tested negative so far.

A high-level meeting, led by Minister George, assessed the current situation. The Health Minister's office reported that 268 people are currently on the contact list, including 81 healthcare workers. The primary contact list includes 177 individuals, with 134 categorized as high-risk. Two symptomatic patients were admitted to Manjeri Medical College Hospital today, totaling six patients there, while 21 people are receiving treatment at Perinthalmanna M.E.S. Medical College Hospital.

Those on the contact list are receiving mental health support, with 265 people, including 40 individuals, assisted through a call center today. Preventive measures continue as field surveys in the Mampad, Thiruvali, and Vandoor panchayats have been completed, covering 7,953 households and identifying 175 fever cases.

Last Sunday, Veena George met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda in Delhi to discuss the Nipah outbreak in Malappuram. Previous Nipah Virus Disease outbreaks have affected Kerala, most recently in 2023 in Kozhikode district.

