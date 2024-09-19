Left Menu

India's Coal Mining Boom: Rising Methane Emissions and Energy Demands

India's coal mining methane emissions are projected to more than double by 2029, according to a report by Ember. The rise is driven by an increase in coal production to meet rising energy demands. Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, presents a significant challenge to climate change efforts.

India's coal mining methane emissions are set to more than double by 2029 compared to 2019 levels, according to a new report from global energy think tank Ember. This rise is attributed to India's growing energy demand and subsequent increase in coal production.

The report indicates that total coal mine methane emissions will increase by 106 percent since the 2019 national estimate, largely driven by a planned expansion in domestic coal mining.

Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, is significantly more effective than CO2 at warming the planet over a 20-year period. India, the world's second-largest coal producer, plans to double production this decade, making management of these emissions a critical climate goal.

