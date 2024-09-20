Wall Street Soars as Fed's Rate Cut Sparks Investor Optimism

Major Wall Street indexes broke record highs on Thursday after global counterparts booked gains and Treasury yields rose, marking the start of the Federal Reserve's first rate-cutting cycle in more than four years. Investors' risk appetite was heightened by the decision.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated no significant slowdown risks, and policymakers projected further benchmark rate reductions. As a result, risk assets rallied, increasing gains particularly in tech stocks like Tesla and Meta. The Nasdaq Composite surged 2.51% to 18,013.98 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial average climbed 1.26% to 42,025.19 points, and the S&P 500 advanced 1.70% to a record 5,713.64 points. Smaller companies, expected to benefit from reduced costs, also saw a rise, and the Russell 2000 index gained 2.1%. In Europe, the STOXX 600 index rose over 1%, while Treasury yields and commodity prices like oil also increased.

