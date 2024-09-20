ADB Approves $500 Million Loan for Indonesia's Clean Energy Transition

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500 million policy-based loan to support Indonesia's efforts in transitioning to clean energy, according to a statement released on Friday.

The ADB highlighted that the program will focus on establishing a robust policy and regulatory framework for the clean energy transition. It will also aim to strengthen sector governance and financial sustainability.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to help Indonesia meet its energy transition goals while promoting sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)