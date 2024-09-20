ADB Approves $500 Million Loan for Indonesia's Clean Energy Transition
The Asian Development Bank has approved a $500 million policy-based loan aimed at aiding Indonesia's clean energy transition. The program seeks to establish a strong policy and regulatory foundation, enhance governance, and ensure financial sustainability in the energy sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 20-09-2024 07:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 07:42 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500 million policy-based loan to support Indonesia's efforts in transitioning to clean energy, according to a statement released on Friday.
The ADB highlighted that the program will focus on establishing a robust policy and regulatory framework for the clean energy transition. It will also aim to strengthen sector governance and financial sustainability.
This initiative is part of a broader strategy to help Indonesia meet its energy transition goals while promoting sustainable development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Argentina's Energy Sector to Hit $16.5 Billion Investment by 2026 Amid Deregulation
Tropical Storm Francine Threatens Gulf Coast: Energy Sector on High Alert
Chinese Stock Markets Slump Amid Energy Sector Decline
Argentina's Urgent Call to Reform Currency Controls for Energy Sector Investment
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Pharma and Energy Sector Woes; Precious Metals Shine