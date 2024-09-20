Left Menu

ADB Approves $500 Million Loan for Indonesia's Clean Energy Transition

The Asian Development Bank has approved a $500 million policy-based loan aimed at aiding Indonesia's clean energy transition. The program seeks to establish a strong policy and regulatory foundation, enhance governance, and ensure financial sustainability in the energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 20-09-2024 07:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 07:42 IST
ADB Approves $500 Million Loan for Indonesia's Clean Energy Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500 million policy-based loan to support Indonesia's efforts in transitioning to clean energy, according to a statement released on Friday.

The ADB highlighted that the program will focus on establishing a robust policy and regulatory framework for the clean energy transition. It will also aim to strengthen sector governance and financial sustainability.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to help Indonesia meet its energy transition goals while promoting sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024