China Presses Japan on Fukushima Water

China will persist in discussions with Japan regarding the management of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant. Despite a prior consensus on future steps, China remains concerned and opposes the discharge. Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reaffirmed China's stance at a regular news briefing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:52 IST
China will persist in discussions with Japan regarding the management of radioactive water discharged from the Fukushima nuclear plant, according to its foreign ministry.

Despite reaching a bilateral consensus last month on the next steps, China remains concerned and opposes Japan's discharge of the contaminated water.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, emphasized China's stance at a regular news conference, urging Japan to address the concerns properly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

