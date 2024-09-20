China Presses Japan on Fukushima Water
China will persist in discussions with Japan regarding the management of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant. Despite a prior consensus on future steps, China remains concerned and opposes the discharge. Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reaffirmed China's stance at a regular news briefing.
China will persist in discussions with Japan regarding the management of radioactive water discharged from the Fukushima nuclear plant, according to its foreign ministry.
Despite reaching a bilateral consensus last month on the next steps, China remains concerned and opposes Japan's discharge of the contaminated water.
Mao Ning, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, emphasized China's stance at a regular news conference, urging Japan to address the concerns properly.
