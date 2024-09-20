China Presses Japan on Fukushima Water

China will persist in discussions with Japan regarding the management of radioactive water discharged from the Fukushima nuclear plant, according to its foreign ministry.

Despite reaching a bilateral consensus last month on the next steps, China remains concerned and opposes Japan's discharge of the contaminated water.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, emphasized China's stance at a regular news conference, urging Japan to address the concerns properly.

