First-Ever Future Warfare Course to Launch on September 23: Chief of Defence Staff

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has announced the initiation of the first-ever future warfare course, set to commence on September 23. The groundbreaking course will be attended by officers of different ranks, from Major to Major General.

Speaking at the Bharat Shakti Defence Conclave, General Chauhan shed light on the joint theatre commands envisioned by the government. He emphasized that the course marks a significant departure from traditional military training programs, being entirely rank-agnostic.

The Chief of Defence Staff noted the evolving nature of warfare and the importance of preparing for future conflict scenarios. He highlighted that the course aims to foster cross-rank learning, where senior officers can learn from juniors and vice versa.

(With inputs from agencies.)