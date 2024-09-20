Left Menu

First-Ever Future Warfare Course to Launch on September 23: Chief of Defence Staff

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan announced that the first-ever future warfare course will commence on September 23. The course, breaking traditional rank barriers, will include officers from various ranks. He discussed the focus on evolving warfare strategies and a unique approach to joint theatre commands during the Bharat Shakti Defence Conclave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:59 IST
First-Ever Future Warfare Course to Launch on September 23: Chief of Defence Staff
course
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has announced the initiation of the first-ever future warfare course, set to commence on September 23. The groundbreaking course will be attended by officers of different ranks, from Major to Major General.

Speaking at the Bharat Shakti Defence Conclave, General Chauhan shed light on the joint theatre commands envisioned by the government. He emphasized that the course marks a significant departure from traditional military training programs, being entirely rank-agnostic.

The Chief of Defence Staff noted the evolving nature of warfare and the importance of preparing for future conflict scenarios. He highlighted that the course aims to foster cross-rank learning, where senior officers can learn from juniors and vice versa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024