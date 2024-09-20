Left Menu

Biker Dies in Gurugram Collision; Family Seeks Justice

A biker was killed in a collision with a wrong-side vehicle in Gurugram. The bereaved mother demanded justice and accused police of negligence. Gurugram Police stated that the accused was arrested and over 16,000 challans for wrong-side driving were issued in August 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:27 IST
Visuals from DLF Phase 2 Police Station, Gurugram (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Gurugram district as a biker was killed on the spot after colliding with a car driving on the wrong side of the road. The mother of the slain biker is demanding justice, questioning the immediate bail granted to the accused, and criticizing the police for their lack of assistance.

She expressed her grief and anger, stating, 'I want justice for my son. A wrong person killed my son. My only question is why was he released on bail? My son is no more but he (accused) slept peacefully that night. Why is the police not helping us?' In response, police officials confirmed that an FIR has been filed under the relevant sections of the law and that the accused has been taken into custody.

The Gurugram Police also highlighted their ongoing efforts to curb wrong-side driving, reporting that over 16,000 challans were issued in August 2024 alone. They urged the public to adhere to traffic rules to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

