Karnataka CM Orders Re-examination Amid Exam Confusion; Criticizes Opposition

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that he has directed the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to organize a re-examination for the gazetted probationary posts at the earliest. The initial examination had faced scrutiny over poorly translated questions from English to Kannada, causing confusion among Kannada-medium candidates.

"KPSC has been instructed to arrange re-examination of gazetted probationary posts as soon as possible," Siddaramaiah told reporters. The preliminary exams held on August 27 aimed to fill 350 Gazetted Probationary officer positions.

Addressing another issue, Siddaramaiah stated that he has asked the State Home Minister G Parameshwara to decide on raising the age limit for constable posts from 27 to 33 years. Responding to inquiries about the stone pelting during Ganesha installations in Davangere, the Chief Minister noted the significant deployment of Ganeshas across the state and admitted lapses in police duties, leading to the suspension of the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Furthermore, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of inciting communal violence and criticized Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy for making baseless allegations. He specifically targeted Kumaraswamy's criticism of the state government's handling of local body elections, calling his actions more propagandist than genuinely concerned with governance.

