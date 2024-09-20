YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Denounces TDP for Politicizing Tirupati Laddu Prasadam Controversy

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, condemned the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday for politicizing religious matters over allegations of animal fat usage in the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam. TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu had claimed that the prior YSR Congress-led administration utilized animal fat in the Prasadam served at Sri Venkateswara temple.

'The tender process occurs every six months, and the qualification criteria have not changed for decades. Suppliers must provide an NABL certificate and a product quality certificate. TTD collects samples from the ghee, and only products that pass certification are used. TDP is politicizing religious matters. We rejected the products in our regime 18 times,' Reddy stated. Meanwhile, Tirumala Tirupathi Devastanam (TTD) executive officer Shamala Rao highlighted concerns regarding the quality of the Prasadam, noting that under CM Naidu's direction, lab tests were conducted.

'Upon assuming the role of TTD executive officer, the CM raised concerns over the ghee used and the sacredness of the laddu offered as 'Prasadam' to Lord Venkateswara Swamy. Any deviation in quality would be considered 'apavithram' (not sacred). Steps were initiated to restore the temple's sanctity, including procuring pure cow milk ghee. However, internal and external lab testing systems for ghee quality were found lacking. Tenderers' quoted rates were unviable, indicating pure cow ghee couldn't be so low-priced. Suppliers were warned of blacklisting if the ghee failed lab tests. Samples were sent to a government-controlled lab, with shocking results,' Rao explained. On Thursday, AP Minister Nara Lokesh shared a video of CM Naidu stating that animal fat had been used instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam earlier.

Reacting on X, Minister Nara Lokesh expressed shock at the findings, asserting, 'The Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I'm shocked to learn that the YS Jagan administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam. Shame on YS Jagan and the YSR party government that couldn't respect the religious sentiments of devotees.'

Former TDP Chairman and YSR Congress Party leader YV Subbareddy dismissed the accusations, affirming that only organic ingredients have been used in Prasadam preparation over the past three years. 'These vile allegations aim to mislead people despite our government's efforts to protect Swami's sanctity with organic ingredients, including ghee,' he clarified. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)