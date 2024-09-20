Left Menu

PM Modi Embraces Digital Transactions, Advocates for Artisans at National 'PM Vishwakarma' Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased the government's support for digital transactions and local artisans by digitally purchasing a Lord Jagannath artefact at the 'PM Vishwakarma' exhibition in Wardha, Maharashtra. The event featured significant announcements on skill development and startup support, marking the scheme's progress one year after its launch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday demonstrated his endorsement of digital transactions by purchasing a Lord Jagannath artefact at the National 'PM Vishwakarma' Programme exhibition in Maharashtra's Wardha. The purchase was completed using a QR code via UPI, exemplifying modern payment methods. The artefact was bought from a Vishwakarma artisan, underscoring the government's focus on elevating local craftsmen.

Earlier in the day, Modi visited an exhibition that ran concurrently with the National 'PM Vishwakarma' Programme in Wardha. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, alongside Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education Jayant Chaudhary, also attended the event.

The Prime Minister distributed certificates and loans to PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries, offering substantive aid to artisans. He provided credit to 18 beneficiaries from diverse trades and released a commemorative stamp celebrating one year since the PM Vishwakarma scheme's inception.

Marking the programme's anniversary, the 'PM Vishwakarma' initiative highlights comprehensive support for hands-on artisans. Modi also unveiled the 'Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre' programme, aiming to establish skill-development centres in prominent colleges across Maharashtra. This initiative seeks to train approximately 1,50,000 youths annually, enhancing their employability and self-reliance.

Additionally, Modi introduced the 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme,' aimed at supporting women-led startups in Maharashtra. This scheme will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 25 lakh to eligible startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

