Madhya Pradesh Congress Rallies for Increased Soybean MSP with Statewide 'Kisan Nyay Yatra'

The Madhya Pradesh Congress organized a 'Kisan Nyay Yatra' on tractors statewide on Friday, advocating for an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) of soybean crops from Rs 4892 to Rs 6000 per quintal. The protests, led by Congress MLAs Ajay Singh and Arif Masood, spanned from Ratibad to Bhadbhada in Bhopal.

The police halted the procession at Bhadbhada with barricades, where Congress workers presented a memorandum demanding the MSP hike. 'This is a Nyay Yatra for the respect of the farmers,' stated Ajay Singh to ANI. 'We seek justice for the farmers and will persist until BJP fulfills its promises concerning MSP.'

Similar rallies, led by ex-CM Digvijaya Singh and MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, took place in Indore, where a memorandum was submitted to the governor. Patwari criticized the BJP for failing farmers, calling promises of increased MSP and doubling farmers' income deceptive.

In a planned escalation, Congress vowed to intensify protests, threatening a mandi shutdown and demonstrations at the state assembly. In Gwalior, the yatra moved from Phool Bagh Square to the Collector's Office, highlighting the plight of farmers who, the Congress argues, aren't receiving fair crop prices.

The Congress asserts that, despite government claims of doubling farmers' incomes, farmers face severe challenges, including inadequate MSP. They urge an increase in the MSP of soybeans to Rs 6000 per quintal.

