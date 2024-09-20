Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Showcases State's Investment Potential in Kolkata

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in an 'Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' held in Kolkata, engaging in in-depth discussions about industrial expansion with industrialists, investors, and business organization representatives. Following the session, CM Yadav told ANI that the state offers significant potential across sectors such as heavy industries, MSME, cottage industries, food industries, tourism, and mining.

Yadav expressed, "Madhya Pradesh has a lot of potential for industries in all the sectors, be it heavy industries, MSME, cottage industries, food industries, tourism or mining. The interest shown by investors here in Kolkata is promising, and I am pleased with the success of our visit." Addressing initiatives for innovation and sustainable development, the chief minister said the state is open to investments and willing to adapt policies to attract more industries.

The CM stated, "We are welcoming everyone. The state government has crafted diverse policies, and any investor looking to invest outside these policies will see changes made through the cabinet. Our goal is to foster industry growth in MP." Yadav underscored the state's infrastructure readiness, highlighting the accessibility of electricity, water, roads, and land at competitive rates, and conveyed that the government ensures investors' confidence in their investments and business operations.

Further, Yadav mentioned, "Our connectivity, whether by road, air, or railway, is robust, and our central location in India benefits production distribution nationwide and globally." He noted that Madhya Pradesh has not experienced significant labor issues in the past decades, ensuring a peaceful environment for industrial operations. The session concluded with Yadav asserting the state's commitment to industrial growth and the positive response from investors in West Bengal, reaffirming their faith in Madhya Pradesh's potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)