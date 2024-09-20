India's Ambitious Renewable Energy Roadmap: Rs 3 Lakh Crore Annual Investment Needed

India requires an annual investment surpassing Rs 3 lakh crore to elevate its renewable energy capacity to 440 gigawatts by 2030, experts from Icra highlighted on Friday.

Vikram V, Vice President & Co-Group Head - Corporate Ratings at ICRA Ltd, stated that achieving this target is pivotal for meeting the government's renewable purchase obligation (RPO) of 43% by 2030.

However, challenges in energy storage, grid integration, and equipment manufacturing could impede progress, necessitating swift government intervention. Promisingly, the electric vehicle sector is poised for substantial growth, driving a Rs 25,000 crore investment in charging infrastructure and component localisation over the next few years.

(With inputs from agencies.)