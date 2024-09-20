Left Menu

Chemical Accident at Palghar Pharma Unit Injures Six

Six individuals sustained injuries after exposure to a chemical released from a dryer at a pharmaceutical company in Palghar. The incident occurred at Tarapur MIDC. All injured are receiving treatment and are stable. Investigations into the cause are ongoing.

Chemical Accident at Palghar Pharma Unit Injures Six
Pharma company in Tarapur MIDC, Palghar district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least six people suffered injuries after coming in contact with a chemical that leaked from a dryer at a pharmaceutical company in Palghar on Friday.

Palghar Police confirmed that all injured are undergoing treatment at Tunga Hospital in Boisar and are reported to be in stable condition.

The incident occurred in the Tarapur zone of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire. Further details about the incident are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

