Chemical Accident at Palghar Pharma Unit Injures Six
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:03 IST
- Country:
- India
At least six people suffered injuries after coming in contact with a chemical that leaked from a dryer at a pharmaceutical company in Palghar on Friday.
Palghar Police confirmed that all injured are undergoing treatment at Tunga Hospital in Boisar and are reported to be in stable condition.
The incident occurred in the Tarapur zone of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire. Further details about the incident are awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
