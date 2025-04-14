UAE and Japan: Strengthening a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

In a significant diplomatic move, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has reached out to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba through a written correspondence, emphasizing the importance of the bilateral relationship between the UAE and Japan. This communication, delivered by Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, focuses on enhancing and strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, was also attended by other key dignitaries, including UAE Minister of State Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi and Shihab Al Faheem, UAE Ambassador to Japan. Al Jaber extended warm greetings from President Sheikh Mohamed, alongside best wishes for Japan's progress and success in hosting Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai.

Deliberations were centered on advancing mutual interests under the 2022 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The UAE reiterated its commitment to elevating collaboration across sectors crucial for sustainable development, such as economy, trade, energy, industry, advanced technology, and space exploration. The dialogue highlighted an enduring friendship rooted in historical ties, exemplified by Abu Dhabi's participation in Expo 1970 in Osaka.

(With inputs from agencies.)