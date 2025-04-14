India's New Gas Meter Rules: A Step Towards Transparency and Global Standards

The Department of Consumer Affairs has unveiled draft regulations aimed at enhancing consumer protection and promoting fair trade practices in India. The regulations, under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011, mandate rigorous testing, verification, and stamping of gas meters across domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors.

These measures are intended to prevent overcharging and inaccuracies in gas usage measurement. The new rules promise transparency and reliability in gas measurement, aligning with international benchmarks. A comprehensive feedback loop involving stakeholders ensures the rules address practical implementation challenges.

The nationwide efforts, backed by a consultative drafting process involving industry experts and scientific bodies, reflect India's dedication to modernize its measurement ecosystem. A smooth transition to these new regulations is expected to strengthen consumer confidence and improve global trade credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)