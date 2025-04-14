Katy Perry and Crew Set for Pioneering All-Female Spaceflight with Blue Origin

Singer Katy Perry is preparing for a historic journey alongside five other accomplished women in an all-female space mission with Blue Origin, set for April 14. The private aerospace company, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, will launch the crew aboard its New Shepard rocket for an 11-minute suborbital flight.

Perry, with her fellow crew members, including Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn, will become the first all-female crew in 60 years to venture into space. The mission, known as NS-31, is Blue Origin's 11th human flight and promises a memorable experience beyond the Karman line, 62 miles above Earth.

Blue Origin emphasizes the significance of this flight in promoting representation and innovation. The autonomous rocket aims to inspire future space exploration initiatives, bringing female pioneers to the forefront of aeronautics. Despite some skepticism about the mission's motives, crew members remain focused on storytelling and fostering enthusiasm for space ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)