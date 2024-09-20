Left Menu

MP Congress Rallies for Fair Soybean Price

The Madhya Pradesh Congress organized tractor rallies demanding Rs 6000 per quintal for soybean. Thousands participated, highlighting issues with current MSPs. During the rally, a homeguard died and a leader was injured. The protest underscores farmers' distress over soybean prices under BJP governance.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress staged widespread tractor rallies on Friday, demanding a purchase price of Rs 6000 per quintal for soybean, citing rising production costs and stagnant prices.

The rallies, held in each of the 55 districts, saw participation from around 500 tractors and 5,000 farmers as part of the Kisan Nyaya Yatra. However, the demonstrations were marred by the death of homeguard Dharmendra Solanki and the injury of Congress leader Dharmesh Jain.

During the protest, Congress leaders criticized the BJP government for its anti-farmer policies, further pressing their demand for increased MSP for wheat and paddy. Despite opposition attempts to impede the protests, the rallies concluded with massive support, continuing the dialogue with the farming community.

