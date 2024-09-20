Left Menu

Controversy Deepens Over Adulteration Claims in Tirupati Prasadam

Rahul Gandhi calls for the protection of religious sanctity amid allegations of adulteration in Tirupati's prasadam. Andhra Pradesh's former and current chief ministers trade accusations, while Karnataka announces enhanced testing for temple offerings. Amul denies supplying ghee to the temple, as the issue sparks nationwide concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi, LoP Lok Sabha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of a heated debate over allegations of adulteration in the prasadam served at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the situation as disturbing. He urged authorities across India to protect the sanctity of religious spaces.

Two days ago, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, had been used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) administration. Karnataka Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced on Friday that all prasadam offered at major temples in the state would undergo testing.

Reacting to the controversy, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of politicizing religious issues. He stated that the procurement process had not changed and that only products passing rigorous quality checks were used. Elsewhere, Amul clarified that it had never supplied ghee to the Tirupati temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

