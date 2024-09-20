Controversy Deepens Over Adulteration Claims in Tirupati Prasadam

In the midst of a heated debate over allegations of adulteration in the prasadam served at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the situation as disturbing. He urged authorities across India to protect the sanctity of religious spaces.

Two days ago, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, had been used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) administration. Karnataka Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced on Friday that all prasadam offered at major temples in the state would undergo testing.

Reacting to the controversy, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of politicizing religious issues. He stated that the procurement process had not changed and that only products passing rigorous quality checks were used. Elsewhere, Amul clarified that it had never supplied ghee to the Tirupati temple.

