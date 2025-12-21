Left Menu

Global Celebrations Mark YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Birthday

Political leaders and supporters globally celebrated the birthday of YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. His governance model and leadership were highly praised, showcasing his impact both locally and internationally. Warm wishes were extended by Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister and Governor, highlighting his influential political presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:04 IST
Andhra Pradesh leaders celebrated the birthday of YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with warmth and admiration. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer extended heartfelt greetings, wishing him good health and longevity.

Leaders commended Reddy's inspirational leadership, noting his compassion and credibility in politics. His supporters in Germany, Belgium, and Switzerland celebrated in Eindhoven, Netherlands, highlighting his global influence.

YSRCP leaders discussed notable welfare schemes and transparency of governance from 2019 to 2024 under his leadership, emphasizing empowerment and improved quality of life for the underprivileged in Andhra Pradesh.

