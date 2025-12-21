Global Celebrations Mark YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Birthday

Andhra Pradesh's political landscape paused for celebration as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer extended birthday greetings to YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday. Their messages highlighted wishes for health and long life.

The celebrations extended beyond India, as YSRCP supporters gathered in Eindhoven, Netherlands, where members from Germany, Belgium, and Switzerland paid homage to Reddy's leadership. The international party supporters underscored his influence and the compassionate nature of his political approach.

YSRCP leaders emphasized the welfare programs and transparent governance that marked Reddy's previous tenure as chief minister from 2019 to 2024. Party cadres celebrated a leader whose vision resonated across continents.

