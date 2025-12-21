Global Celebrations Mark YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Birthday
Andhra Pradesh leaders and global supporters celebrate the birthday of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer extended their greetings, while YSRCP members in Europe lauded Reddy's governance and impact. Events were held to commemorate his leadership and contributions.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh's political landscape paused for celebration as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer extended birthday greetings to YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday. Their messages highlighted wishes for health and long life.
The celebrations extended beyond India, as YSRCP supporters gathered in Eindhoven, Netherlands, where members from Germany, Belgium, and Switzerland paid homage to Reddy's leadership. The international party supporters underscored his influence and the compassionate nature of his political approach.
YSRCP leaders emphasized the welfare programs and transparent governance that marked Reddy's previous tenure as chief minister from 2019 to 2024. Party cadres celebrated a leader whose vision resonated across continents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Municipal Elections: Countdown to Governance
Naidu's Vision: A Plastic-Free Andhra Pradesh and Thriving Industrial Hub
ICSI Celebrates 25th National Awards: A Tribute to Excellence in Corporate Governance
International Board and Technocrats to Lead Gaza's New Governance Structure
Gorakhpur's Transformation Under BJP's 'Double-Engine' Governance