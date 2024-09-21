Nitin Gadkari Highlights Key Principles of Democracy at Pune Event

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized that democracy's most significant test is the ruler's ability to tolerate and reflect on the strongest opinions against him. He shared these insights during a book release event at MIT World Peace University in Pune on Friday.

"The biggest test of democracy is that the king tolerates the strongest opinion against him and introspects over it," Gadkari stated. He urged literary figures, intellectuals, and poets to express their views openly and forcefully. Gadkari lamented the loss of individual perspectives in modern politics, calling for genuine opinions instead of opportunism.

Earlier on Sunday, Gadkari attended the Engineers' Day event at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP), stressing the need for a transparent, time-bound decision-making process in governance. He highlighted the inefficiency caused by excessive bureaucracy and emphasized understanding the spirit behind legal provisions.

In another event, Gadkari revealed that he recently turned down an offer to become Prime Minister, as personal ambition does not align with his convictions. Speaking at the Late Anil Kumar Patrakarita Puraskar Samaroh, he reiterated his commitment to his principles and organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)