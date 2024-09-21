Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari Highlights Key Principles of Democracy at Pune Event

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the importance of tolerance and introspection by rulers towards dissenting opinions as the cornerstone of democracy. He spoke on the role of intellectuals and the need for transparency in governance during multiple events in Pune.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:48 IST
Nitin Gadkari Highlights Key Principles of Democracy at Pune Event
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized that democracy's most significant test is the ruler's ability to tolerate and reflect on the strongest opinions against him. He shared these insights during a book release event at MIT World Peace University in Pune on Friday.

"The biggest test of democracy is that the king tolerates the strongest opinion against him and introspects over it," Gadkari stated. He urged literary figures, intellectuals, and poets to express their views openly and forcefully. Gadkari lamented the loss of individual perspectives in modern politics, calling for genuine opinions instead of opportunism.

Earlier on Sunday, Gadkari attended the Engineers' Day event at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP), stressing the need for a transparent, time-bound decision-making process in governance. He highlighted the inefficiency caused by excessive bureaucracy and emphasized understanding the spirit behind legal provisions.

In another event, Gadkari revealed that he recently turned down an offer to become Prime Minister, as personal ambition does not align with his convictions. Speaking at the Late Anil Kumar Patrakarita Puraskar Samaroh, he reiterated his commitment to his principles and organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024