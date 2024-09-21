Uttarakhand CM Announces 50% Electricity Bill Subsidy & Anti-Riot Law Implementation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Saturday that the state government will provide a 50 percent subsidy on electricity bills for consumers using up to 100 units per month. This limit will be extended to 200 units in high Himalayan regions.

Dhami emphasized the Uttarakhand government's commitment to providing economic security to the weaker sections of society. Discussing the recently passed anti-riot law, he underscored the importance of maintaining peace in the state. 'In the last session of the Assembly, the anti-riot law was passed. The Governor has given his approval, and after the law is implemented, if anyone rioting inside the state damages government or private property, compensation of each penny will be ensured from the same rioter,' Dhami stated. 'Our state is very peaceful. There is no place for riots, arson, and such vandalism here,' he added.

Speaking at a recent event distributing appointment letters, Dhami reiterated his commitment to filling government vacancies. 'It was our resolution from the first day that we will fill all the government vacancies, and in the last three years, more than 17 thousand appointments have been made,' he said. Dhami assured that recruitment exams are being conducted fairly and transparently, without cheating, and this practice will continue. Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced the appointment of 1,094 engineers, which he said would help address the shortage of engineers and accelerate the state's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)