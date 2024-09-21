Mixed Trends in India's Horticulture Sector for 2023-24
India's horticulture production is expected to see a slight decrease of 0.65% in 2023-24. While fruit production is projected to rise, certain vegetables and other crops like potatoes and onion are set to decline. The agriculture ministry highlights both growth and challenges in various crops.
India's horticulture production is projected to see a slight drop of 0.65% in the 2023-24 period, according to the government's third advance estimate released on Saturday.
Fruit production is on track to increase by 2.29%, driven by higher yields of mango, banana, lime/lemon, grapes, and custard apple. Conversely, production of apple, citrus fruits, guava, litchi, pomegranate, and pineapple is expected to decline.
Vegetable production is forecasted at 205.80 million tonnes, with increases in tomatoes, cabbage, and cauliflower offsetting the declines in staples like potatoes and onions. Potato output is projected at 57.05 million tonnes, affected by lower production in Bihar and West Bengal. Tomato production is expected to grow by 4.38% to 21.32 million tonnes. Additionally, there is growth anticipated in honey, flowers, plantation crops, spices, and aromatic and medicinal plants.
These figures reveal a mixed performance for India's horticulture sector, with some crops thriving and others facing challenges in the 2023-24 crop year.
