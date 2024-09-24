Left Menu

Serious Situation Around Russia's Kursk Nuclear Plant, No Permanent IAEA Mission Planned

U.N. nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi highlighted ongoing concerns around Russia's Kursk nuclear plant due to nearby military activity. Despite the tension, the IAEA has no plans for a permanent mission at the site. Grossi hopes favorable conditions will make a return visit unnecessary, while stressing the need for restraint at Zaporizhzhia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 05:26 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 05:26 IST
Rafael Grossi

The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, expressed concerns over the serious situation around Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant, but confirmed that his agency would not establish a permanent mission there.

Ukrainian troops remain in the southern Kursk region of Russia, about 40 kilometers from the facility, following a recent incursion. Grossi emphasized the proximity risk, highlighting that the plant's reactors lack a containment dome, making it vulnerable to attacks. In an interview with Russia's RIA news agency, Grossi mentioned that he hopes the situation will stabilize, rendering a return to the site unnecessary.

Grossi also noted that the IAEA, unlike its activities in Ukraine's four nuclear plants, will not have permanent observers at Kursk. The situation at Zaporizhzhia remains tense with ongoing military actions, and Grossi urged restraint to prevent a nuclear incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

