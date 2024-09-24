Tripura Welcomes New Indigo Flight Service to Hyderabad
Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu inaugurated a new Indigo flight service connecting Agartala to Hyderabad. The route aims to improve connectivity between the Northeastern region and Southern India, boosting travel, business, and tourism. Indigo Airlines will operate regular flights on this new route.
Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu inaugurated a new Indigo flight service connecting Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport to Hyderabad on Monday. The ceremony included the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp, marking the commencement of the flight operations.
This new route is anticipated to enhance connectivity between the Northeastern region and Southern India. It is expected to facilitate easier travel for passengers and promote business and tourism between Tripura and Telangana. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Nallu highlighted the significance of improved air connectivity in boosting regional development and integration.
Indigo Airlines, renowned for its extensive domestic network, will operate regular flights on this route, providing more travel options for the people of Tripura and ensuring smoother connections to Hyderabad, one of India's major metropolitan cities.
