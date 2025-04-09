Left Menu

Railway Line Expansion to Boost Tirupati Tourism and Trade

The doubling of the Tirupati–Pakala–Katpadi railway line has been sanctioned to enhance railway capacity and connectivity. This expansion, part of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, aims to boost tourism and freight traffic, supporting key economic and environmental goals in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance railway infrastructure, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the doubling of the Tirupati–Pakala–Katpadi railway line. The project, with an investment of approximately Rs 1,332 crore, aims to boost capacity and operational efficiency across a 104 km stretch of track.

This line expansion, part of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, is designed to improve mobility and reduce congestion, significantly benefiting parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The government emphasized that enhanced rail connectivity will attract both pilgrims and tourists to key destinations like the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and other cultural sites.

Besides tourism, the upgraded track is vital for transporting commodities such as coal and cement. The initiative aims to handle 4 MTPA more freight traffic and promises environmental benefits by reducing oil imports and carbon emissions. It is a step towards achieving India's climate and economic targets.

