Left Menu

West Bengal Governor Lauds Introduction of Vande Bharat Trains

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose commended the Union government on Tuesday for rolling out new Vande Bharat trains in West Bengal. He praised the 'double engine' governments and described Indian railways as a 'symbol of change' for the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 09:50 IST
West Bengal Governor Lauds Introduction of Vande Bharat Trains
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose (Photo/X @BengalGovernor). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose praised the Union government on Tuesday for introducing new Vande Bharat trains in the state. He hailed the 'double engine' governments and called Indian railways a 'symbol of change' in the country.

'The Indian Railways is a symbol of change for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The "double engine" government has been widely accepted,' Bose remarked.

He added that the Indian railways network connects every corner of the country, and recent infrastructural developments under the Modi administration, including the new Vande Bharat trains, have been significant. 'The people of Bengal are really thankful for the Prime Minister,' he stated.

'The Prime Minister has gotten a lot of things on track, the economy, India's self-confidence, national unity, global prestige, social harmony, and peace,' he continued, also thanking Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for his role in the country's progress.

On September 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the trains from Tatanagar in Jharkhand, while West Bengal BJP General Secretary and MLA Agnimitra Paul flagged off the Vande Bharat train from Asansol station. Paul expressed pride in the Make in India initiative, which extends beyond trains to other infrastructural projects.

Six more Vande Bharat trains have been added to the Indian Railways fleet, improving connectivity on various routes including Tatanagar-Patna and Gaya-Howrah. These trains will benefit regular travelers, professionals, and the student community, while also boosting religious tourism in the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024