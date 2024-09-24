West Bengal Governor Lauds Introduction of Vande Bharat Trains

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose praised the Union government on Tuesday for introducing new Vande Bharat trains in the state. He hailed the 'double engine' governments and called Indian railways a 'symbol of change' in the country.

'The Indian Railways is a symbol of change for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The "double engine" government has been widely accepted,' Bose remarked.

He added that the Indian railways network connects every corner of the country, and recent infrastructural developments under the Modi administration, including the new Vande Bharat trains, have been significant. 'The people of Bengal are really thankful for the Prime Minister,' he stated.

'The Prime Minister has gotten a lot of things on track, the economy, India's self-confidence, national unity, global prestige, social harmony, and peace,' he continued, also thanking Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for his role in the country's progress.

On September 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the trains from Tatanagar in Jharkhand, while West Bengal BJP General Secretary and MLA Agnimitra Paul flagged off the Vande Bharat train from Asansol station. Paul expressed pride in the Make in India initiative, which extends beyond trains to other infrastructural projects.

Six more Vande Bharat trains have been added to the Indian Railways fleet, improving connectivity on various routes including Tatanagar-Patna and Gaya-Howrah. These trains will benefit regular travelers, professionals, and the student community, while also boosting religious tourism in the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)