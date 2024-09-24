Left Menu

Australian Dollar and Yuan Surge Amid Central Bank Policies

The Australian dollar reached its highest level of the year as the Reserve Bank of Australia reaffirmed its determination to control inflation. Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan climbed to a 16-month peak following new stimulus measures. Central bank decisions and global economic conditions continue to influence currency valuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:30 IST
Australian Dollar and Yuan Surge Amid Central Bank Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Australian dollar soared to its highest point this year on Tuesday. This rise came after the Reserve Bank of Australia reiterated its firm stance on tackling persistent inflation. While the bank kept interest rates steady, it signaled that further hikes were still on the table, disappointing traders who anticipated hints of potential rate cuts.

Adding support to the Australian dollar, China's People's Bank announced new stimulus measures. These measures included a planned 50 basis point cut to banks' reserve requirements and hints of more easing in lending rates. Consequently, the yuan jumped to a 16-month high.

Despite initially weakening in offshore trading, the yuan gained 0.38% to trade at 7.0310 per dollar. Meanwhile, the euro struggled after poor business activity surveys, and the yen eased following a speech by Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda. The British pound edged higher following a cautious stance by the Bank of England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024