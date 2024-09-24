Australian Dollar and Yuan Surge Amid Central Bank Policies

The Australian dollar soared to its highest point this year on Tuesday. This rise came after the Reserve Bank of Australia reiterated its firm stance on tackling persistent inflation. While the bank kept interest rates steady, it signaled that further hikes were still on the table, disappointing traders who anticipated hints of potential rate cuts.

Adding support to the Australian dollar, China's People's Bank announced new stimulus measures. These measures included a planned 50 basis point cut to banks' reserve requirements and hints of more easing in lending rates. Consequently, the yuan jumped to a 16-month high.

Despite initially weakening in offshore trading, the yuan gained 0.38% to trade at 7.0310 per dollar. Meanwhile, the euro struggled after poor business activity surveys, and the yen eased following a speech by Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda. The British pound edged higher following a cautious stance by the Bank of England.

(With inputs from agencies.)