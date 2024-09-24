Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Secures Rs 512 Crore in New Solar Contracts

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) announced on Tuesday that it has secured two new solar Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contracts worth Rs 512 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated it had received the domestic orders from private independent power producers (IPPs). These include a 250 MWp DC project in Gujarat and a Letter of Award (LOA) for a 65 MWp DC project in Maharashtra.

According to Amit Jain, Global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, five out of the six major domestic orders received this year have come from existing clients, highlighting the trust customers place in the company for their renewable solar energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)