Delhi HC Issues Protocols for Swift Compensation in Child Abuse Cases

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court released comprehensive guidelines for the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to expedite the compensation process for victims of child abuse under the POCSO Act. The directive mandates that both interim and final compensation should be disbursed within 30 days from the issuance of a direction by the concerned District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) or upon receipt of a court order.

A division bench comprising Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Amit Bansal passed the order in response to a petition by a support person. The bench incorporated an addendum to the existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and directed DSLSA, Delhi Police, and the Court's Registrar General to follow new protocols for biometric verification before compensation disbursal. These protocols ensure data security by encrypting biometric information and permitting victims to request deletion of their records upon reaching adulthood.

The court further ordered that special courts and police officials should adhere meticulously to these protocols and communicate orders promptly. Compensation for victims residing outside Delhi must be disbursed directly into their bank accounts without regional impediments. The Registrar General is tasked with circulating an addendum to the SOP to all relevant authorities.

The petitioner, a social worker with over three years of experience assisting survivors, proposed several enhancements to the disbursal process. The court's new guidelines aim to eliminate procedural bottlenecks and ensure speedy compensation for child survivors of sexual offenses under the Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme, 2018 and POCSO Act. (Source: ANI)

